UBS ETF - MSCI EMU UCITS . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT UIM4
31.01.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.02.2020;Das Instrument UIM4 LU0147308422 UBS-ETF-MSCI EMU EOAD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.02.2020 The instrument UIM4 LU0147308422 UBS-ETF-MSCI EMU EOAD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.02.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|130,633 €
|130,0986 €
|0,5344 €
|+0,41%
|27.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0147308422
|633611
|132,56 €
|108,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|129,80 €
|0,00%
|28.01.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|130,633 €
|+0,41%
|29.01.20
|Xetra
|129,28 €
|0,00%
|30.01.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|129,94 €
|-0,43%
|30.01.20
|Berlin
|129,46 €
|-1,01%
|30.01.20
|Hamburg
|129,26 €
|-1,06%
|30.01.20
|Düsseldorf
|129,10 €
|-1,22%
|30.01.20
|Frankfurt
|129,04 €
|-1,30%
|30.01.20
|München
|129,02 €
|-1,35%
|30.01.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
