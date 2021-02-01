Erweiterte Funktionen



01.02.21 01:29
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2021:Das Instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2021 The instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,887 € 9,879 € 0,008 € +0,08% 29.01./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1324516050 A1439E 11,29 € 8,20 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		11,96 $ 0,00%  28.01.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,931 € +0,45%  25.01.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 9,8495 € +0,27%  29.01.21
Düsseldorf 9,85 € +0,25%  29.01.21
Xetra 9,887 € +0,08%  29.01.21
Frankfurt 9,8498 € -0,12%  29.01.21
  = Realtime
