UBS BARC USD EM - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT UEFS
01.02.21 01:29
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2021:Das Instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2021 The instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,887 €
|9,879 €
|0,008 €
|+0,08%
|29.01./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1324516050
|A1439E
|11,29 €
|8,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,96 $
|0,00%
|28.01.21
|
|9,931 €
|+0,45%
|25.01.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|9,8495 €
|+0,27%
|29.01.21
|Düsseldorf
|9,85 €
|+0,25%
|29.01.21
|Xetra
|9,887 €
|+0,08%
|29.01.21
|Frankfurt
|9,8498 €
|-0,12%
|29.01.21
= Realtime
