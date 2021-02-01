DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2021:Das Instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2021 The instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2021