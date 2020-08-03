Erweiterte Funktionen



03.08.20 01:20
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.08.2020;Das Instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.08.2020 The instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.08.2020

Aktuelle Kursinformationen

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,7796 $ 11,7664 $ 0,0132 $ +0,11% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1324516050 A1439E 12,13 $ 9,55 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,163 € +1,43%  20.07.20
Frankfurt 10,0085 € +0,27%  31.07.20
Fondsgesellschaft 11,7796 $ +0,11%  30.07.20
Düsseldorf 9,96 € 0,00%  31.07.20
Xetra 10,02 € -0,05%  31.07.20
Stuttgart 9,96 € -0,32%  31.07.20
