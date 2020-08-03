Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS BARC USD EM - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT UEFS
03.08.20 01:20
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.08.2020;Das Instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.08.2020 The instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.08.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,7796 $
|11,7664 $
|0,0132 $
|+0,11%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1324516050
|A1439E
|12,13 $
|9,55 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,163 €
|+1,43%
|20.07.20
|Frankfurt
|10,0085 €
|+0,27%
|31.07.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|11,7796 $
|+0,11%
|30.07.20
|Düsseldorf
|9,96 €
|0,00%
|31.07.20
|Xetra
|10,02 €
|-0,05%
|31.07.20
|Stuttgart
|9,96 €
|-0,32%
|31.07.20
= Realtime
