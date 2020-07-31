Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS BARC USD EM - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT UEFS
31.07.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.08.2020;Das Instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.08.2020 The instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.08.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,163 €
|10,163 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.07./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1324516050
|A1439E
|11,29 €
|9,27 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,163 €
|0,00%
|20.07.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|11,7664 $
|+0,18%
|29.07.20
|Düsseldorf
|9,96 €
|0,00%
|30.07.20
|Stuttgart
|9,961 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Xetra
|10,025 €
|0,00%
|30.07.20
|Frankfurt
|9,982 €
|-0,52%
|30.07.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.