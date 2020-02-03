Erweiterte Funktionen
03.02.20 01:32
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.02.2020;Das Instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.02.2020 The instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.02.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,2807 $
|12,2875 $
|-0,0068 $
|-0,06%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1324516050
|A1439E
|12,29 $
|11,08 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,1864 €
|-0,48%
|31.01.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|12,2807 $
|-0,06%
|30.01.20
|Frankfurt
|11,025 €
|-0,51%
|31.01.20
|Stuttgart
|11,054 €
|-0,52%
|31.01.20
|Xetra
|11,0965 €
|-0,53%
|31.01.20
|Düsseldorf
|11,05 €
|-0,54%
|31.01.20
