DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.02.2020;Das Instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.02.2020 The instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.02.2020