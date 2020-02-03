Erweiterte Funktionen



03.02.20 01:32
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.02.2020;Das Instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.02.2020 The instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.02.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,2807 $ 12,2875 $ -0,0068 $ -0,06% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1324516050 A1439E 12,29 $ 11,08 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,1864 € -0,48%  31.01.20
Fondsgesellschaft 12,2807 $ -0,06%  30.01.20
Frankfurt 11,025 € -0,51%  31.01.20
Stuttgart 11,054 € -0,52%  31.01.20
Xetra 11,0965 € -0,53%  31.01.20
Düsseldorf 11,05 € -0,54%  31.01.20
  = Realtime
