Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS BARC USD EM - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT UEFS
31.01.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.02.2020;Das Instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.02.2020 The instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.02.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,2875 $
|12,2552 $
|0,0323 $
|+0,26%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1324516050
|A1439E
|12,29 $
|11,08 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,2408 €
|0,00%
|29.01.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|12,2875 $
|+0,26%
|29.01.20
|Xetra
|11,156 €
|0,00%
|30.01.20
|Düsseldorf
|11,11 €
|-0,36%
|30.01.20
|Stuttgart
|11,112 €
|-0,37%
|30.01.20
|Frankfurt
|11,082 €
|-0,38%
|30.01.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.