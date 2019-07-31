Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS BARC USD EM - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT UEFS
31.07.19 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.07.2019;Das Instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.07.2019 The instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.07.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,0204 €
|11,0204 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.07./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1324516050
|A1439E
|10,79 €
|9,22 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,0204 €
|0,00%
|30.07.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|12,2563 $
|+0,05%
|29.07.19
|Düsseldorf
|10,98 €
|0,00%
|30.07.19
|Stuttgart
|10,97 €
|0,00%
|30.07.19
|Xetra
|10,99 €
|0,00%
|30.07.19
|Frankfurt
|10,985 €
|-0,68%
|30.07.19
= Realtime
