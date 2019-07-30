Erweiterte Funktionen



30.07.19 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.07.2019;Das Instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.07.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.07.2019 The instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.07.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.07.2019

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,06 € 11,014 € 0,046 € +0,42% 29.07./17:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1324516050 A1439E 11,07 € 9,24 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,045 € 0,00%  24.07.19
Frankfurt 11,06 € +0,42%  29.07.19
Stuttgart 10,99 € 0,00%  08:45
Xetra 11,02 € 0,00%  29.07.19
Fondsgesellschaft 12,2503 $ -0,10%  26.07.19
Düsseldorf 11,00 € -0,27%  08:36
  = Realtime
Aktuell
