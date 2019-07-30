DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.07.2019;Das Instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.07.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.07.2019 The instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.07.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.07.2019