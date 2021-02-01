Erweiterte Funktionen



01.02.21 01:29
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2021:Das Instrument UEFR LU0721553864 UBS-ETF-BB E.A.LC UE EOAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2021 The instrument UEFR LU0721553864 UBS-ETF-BB E.A.LC UE EOAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
109,72 € 109,67 € 0,05 € +0,05% 29.01./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0721553864 A1JRDL 110,49 € 92,44 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		109,68 € -0,15%  28.01.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		110,34 € +0,57%  21.01.21
Frankfurt 109,47 € +0,13%  29.01.21
Düsseldorf 109,39 € +0,05%  29.01.21
Xetra 109,72 € +0,05%  29.01.21
Berlin 109,72 € +0,05%  29.01.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 109,39 € +0,05%  29.01.21
Hamburg 109,29 € -0,07%  29.01.21
  = Realtime
