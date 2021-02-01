Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS-ETF Markit iBoxx Liquid C. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT UEFR
01.02.21 01:29
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2021:Das Instrument UEFR LU0721553864 UBS-ETF-BB E.A.LC UE EOAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2021 The instrument UEFR LU0721553864 UBS-ETF-BB E.A.LC UE EOAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|109,72 €
|109,67 €
|0,05 €
|+0,05%
|29.01./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0721553864
|A1JRDL
|110,49 €
|92,44 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|109,68 €
|-0,15%
|28.01.21
|
|110,34 €
|+0,57%
|21.01.21
|Frankfurt
|109,47 €
|+0,13%
|29.01.21
|Düsseldorf
|109,39 €
|+0,05%
|29.01.21
|Xetra
|109,72 €
|+0,05%
|29.01.21
|Berlin
|109,72 €
|+0,05%
|29.01.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|109,39 €
|+0,05%
|29.01.21
|Hamburg
|109,29 €
|-0,07%
|29.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.