19.06.19 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.06.2019;Das Instrument TSWE NL0010408704 THINK SUST.WORLD UCITS ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.06.2019 The instrument TSWE NL0010408704 THINK SUST.WORLD UCITS ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.06.2019

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
83,6832 € 83,7207 € -0,0375 € -0,04% 19.06./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0010408704 A12HWR 83,68 € 80,38 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 84,81 € +1,27%  18.06.19
Xetra 85,04 € 0,00%  18.06.19
Berlin 85,16 € 0,00%  18.06.19
Fondsgesellschaft 83,6832 € -0,04%  17.06.19
  = Realtime
