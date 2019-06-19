DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.06.2019;Das Instrument TSWE NL0010408704 THINK SUST.WORLD UCITS ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.06.2019 The instrument TSWE NL0010408704 THINK SUST.WORLD UCITS ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.06.2019