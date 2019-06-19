Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.06.2019;Das Instrument TSWE NL0010408704 THINK SUST.WORLD UCITS ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.06.2019 The instrument TSWE NL0010408704 THINK SUST.WORLD UCITS ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.06.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|83,6832 €
|83,7207 €
|-0,0375 €
|-0,04%
|19.06./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0010408704
|A12HWR
|83,68 €
|80,38 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|84,81 €
|+1,27%
|18.06.19
|Xetra
|85,04 €
|0,00%
|18.06.19
|Berlin
|85,16 €
|0,00%
|18.06.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|83,6832 €
|-0,04%
|17.06.19
