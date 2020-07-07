Erweiterte Funktionen



Lyxor US TIPS (DR) UCITS E. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT TIUP




07.07.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.07.2020;Das Instrument TIUP LU1452600270 MUL-L.CORE US TIPS(DR) D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.07.2020 The instrument TIUP LU1452600270 MUL-L.CORE US TIPS(DR) D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,1145 € 99,1145 € -   € 0,00% 07.07./08:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1452600270 LYX0VY 102,45 € 90,69 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		99,1145 € 0,00%  06.07.20
Fondsgesellschaft 111,9965 $ +0,31%  02.07.20
Stuttgart 98,785 € 0,00%  08:30
Xetra 99,032 € 0,00%  06.07.20
Berlin 99,03 € 0,00%  08:25
Frankfurt 98,786 € -0,04%  08:10
