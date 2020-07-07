Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor US TIPS (DR) UCITS E. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT TIUP
07.07.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.07.2020;Das Instrument TIUP LU1452600270 MUL-L.CORE US TIPS(DR) D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.07.2020 The instrument TIUP LU1452600270 MUL-L.CORE US TIPS(DR) D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,1145 €
|99,1145 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.07./08:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1452600270
|LYX0VY
|102,45 €
|90,69 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,1145 €
|0,00%
|06.07.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|111,9965 $
|+0,31%
|02.07.20
|Stuttgart
|98,785 €
|0,00%
|08:30
|Xetra
|99,032 €
|0,00%
|06.07.20
|Berlin
|99,03 €
|0,00%
|08:25
|Frankfurt
|98,786 €
|-0,04%
|08:10
