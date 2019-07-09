DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.07.2019;Das Instrument TIUP LU1452600270 MUL-L.CORE US TIPS(DR) D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.07.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.07.2019 The instrument TIUP LU1452600270 MUL-L.CORE US TIPS(DR) D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.07.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.07.2019