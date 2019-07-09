Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor US TIPS (DR) UCITS E. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT TIUP
09.07.19 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.07.2019;Das Instrument TIUP LU1452600270 MUL-L.CORE US TIPS(DR) D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.07.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.07.2019 The instrument TIUP LU1452600270 MUL-L.CORE US TIPS(DR) D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.07.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.07.2019
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|92,282 €
|92,282 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.07./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1452600270
|LYX0VY
|92,28 €
|83,27 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|92,282 €
|0,00%
|08.07.19
|Stuttgart
|92,32 €
|+0,10%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|92,236 €
|0,00%
|08.07.19
|Xetra
|92,334 €
|0,00%
|08.07.19
|Berlin
|92,34 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|Fondsgesellschaft
|103,377 $
|-0,32%
|05.07.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.