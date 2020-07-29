Erweiterte Funktionen

29.07.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.07.2020;Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.07.2020 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.07.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
111,48 € 111,48 € -   € 0,00% 29.07./08:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8825081040 852654 124,12 € 83,93 €
