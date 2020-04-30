Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.05.2020;Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.04.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.05.2020 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.04.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.05.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|119,40 $
|114,24 $
|5,16 $
|+4,52%
|29.04./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|135,69 $
|93,11 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|109,72 €
|0,00%
|29.04.20
|Nasdaq
|119,40 $
|+4,52%
|29.04.20
|NYSE
|119,36 $
|+4,50%
|29.04.20
|AMEX
|119,27 $
|+4,38%
|29.04.20
|Berlin
|109,20 €
|+2,29%
|29.04.20
|Düsseldorf
|108,56 €
|+1,48%
|29.04.20
|Stuttgart
|107,60 €
|+1,07%
|29.04.20
|München
|107,64 €
|+0,54%
|29.04.20
|Hamburg
|107,30 €
|+0,52%
|29.04.20
|Frankfurt
|108,52 €
|0,00%
|29.04.20
|Xetra
|108,12 €
|0,00%
|29.04.20
|Hannover
|106,68 €
|-0,04%
|29.04.20
