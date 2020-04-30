Erweiterte Funktionen

30.04.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.05.2020;Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.04.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.05.2020 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.04.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.05.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
119,40 $ 114,24 $ 5,16 $ +4,52% 29.04./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8825081040 852654 135,69 $ 93,11 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		109,72 € 0,00%  29.04.20
Nasdaq 119,40 $ +4,52%  29.04.20
NYSE 119,36 $ +4,50%  29.04.20
AMEX 119,27 $ +4,38%  29.04.20
Berlin 109,20 € +2,29%  29.04.20
Düsseldorf 108,56 € +1,48%  29.04.20
Stuttgart 107,60 € +1,07%  29.04.20
München 107,64 € +0,54%  29.04.20
Hamburg 107,30 € +0,52%  29.04.20
Frankfurt 108,52 € 0,00%  29.04.20
Xetra 108,12 € 0,00%  29.04.20
Hannover 106,68 € -0,04%  29.04.20
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...