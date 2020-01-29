Erweiterte Funktionen

29.01.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.01.2020;Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.01.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.01.2020 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.01.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.01.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
128,04 $ 127,34 $ 0,70 $ +0,55% 29.01./01:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8825081040 852654 135,69 $ 100,18 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		116,20 € 0,00%  28.01.20
Nasdaq 128,04 $ +0,55%  28.01.20
AMEX 127,96 $ +0,47%  28.01.20
NYSE 127,91 $ +0,42%  28.01.20
München 116,52 € +0,15%  28.01.20
Frankfurt 115,70 € 0,00%  28.01.20
Hamburg 115,44 € 0,00%  28.01.20
Hannover 115,44 € 0,00%  28.01.20
Stuttgart 115,88 € 0,00%  28.01.20
Xetra 116,34 € 0,00%  28.01.20
Berlin 115,20 € 0,00%  28.01.20
Düsseldorf 114,70 € -1,49%  28.01.20
