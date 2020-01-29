Erweiterte Funktionen
Texas Instruments - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT TII
29.01.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.01.2020;Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.01.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.01.2020 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.01.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.01.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|128,04 $
|127,34 $
|0,70 $
|+0,55%
|29.01./01:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|135,69 $
|100,18 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|116,20 €
|0,00%
|28.01.20
|Nasdaq
|128,04 $
|+0,55%
|28.01.20
|AMEX
|127,96 $
|+0,47%
|28.01.20
|NYSE
|127,91 $
|+0,42%
|28.01.20
|München
|116,52 €
|+0,15%
|28.01.20
|Frankfurt
|115,70 €
|0,00%
|28.01.20
|Hamburg
|115,44 €
|0,00%
|28.01.20
|Hannover
|115,44 €
|0,00%
|28.01.20
|Stuttgart
|115,88 €
|0,00%
|28.01.20
|Xetra
|116,34 €
|0,00%
|28.01.20
|Berlin
|115,20 €
|0,00%
|28.01.20
|Düsseldorf
|114,70 €
|-1,49%
|28.01.20
