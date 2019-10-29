Erweiterte Funktionen

Texas Instruments - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT TII




29.10.19 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.10.2019;Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.10.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.10.2019 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.10.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.10.2019

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
120,00 $ 120,51 $ -0,51 $ -0,42% 28.10./22:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8825081040 852654 132,20 $ 87,70 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		108,28 € -0,42%  28.10.19
Hamburg 108,94 € +2,23%  28.10.19
Berlin 109,10 € +2,23%  28.10.19
Hannover 108,94 € +2,10%  28.10.19
Frankfurt 108,68 € +2,01%  28.10.19
München 108,62 € +1,40%  28.10.19
Xetra 108,76 € +0,95%  28.10.19
Düsseldorf 108,22 € +0,63%  28.10.19
Nasdaq 120,00 $ -0,42%  28.10.19
Stuttgart 108,12 € -0,48%  28.10.19
NYSE 119,98 $ -0,55%  28.10.19
AMEX 119,94 $ -0,57%  28.10.19
