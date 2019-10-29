Erweiterte Funktionen
29.10.19 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.10.2019;Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.10.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.10.2019 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.10.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.10.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|120,00 $
|120,51 $
|-0,51 $
|-0,42%
|28.10./22:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|132,20 $
|87,70 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|108,28 €
|-0,42%
|28.10.19
|Hamburg
|108,94 €
|+2,23%
|28.10.19
|Berlin
|109,10 €
|+2,23%
|28.10.19
|Hannover
|108,94 €
|+2,10%
|28.10.19
|Frankfurt
|108,68 €
|+2,01%
|28.10.19
|München
|108,62 €
|+1,40%
|28.10.19
|Xetra
|108,76 €
|+0,95%
|28.10.19
|Düsseldorf
|108,22 €
|+0,63%
|28.10.19
|Nasdaq
|120,00 $
|-0,42%
|28.10.19
|Stuttgart
|108,12 €
|-0,48%
|28.10.19
|NYSE
|119,98 $
|-0,55%
|28.10.19
|AMEX
|119,94 $
|-0,57%
|28.10.19
