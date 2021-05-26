Erweiterte Funktionen
Yum! Brands - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT TGR
26.05.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.05.2021:Das Instrument TGR US9884981013 YUM BRANDS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.05.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.05.2021 The instrument TGR US9884981013 YUM BRANDS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.05.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,88 €
|98,50 €
|0,38 €
|+0,39%
|26.05./09:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9884981013
|909190
|101,00 €
|74,86 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,88 €
|+0,39%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|98,56 €
|+0,10%
|08:30
|Xetra
|98,60 €
|+0,04%
|25.05.21
|NYSE
|120,60 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|120,60 $
|-0,01%
|25.05.21
|AMEX
|120,59 $
|-0,03%
|25.05.21
|Frankfurt
|98,44 €
|-0,04%
|08:01
|München
|98,44 €
|-0,08%
|08:00
|Berlin
|98,44 €
|-0,12%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|98,42 €
|-0,14%
|08:02
|Hannover
|98,42 €
|-0,14%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|98,38 €
|-0,20%
|08:06
