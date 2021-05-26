Erweiterte Funktionen

26.05.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.05.2021:Das Instrument TGR US9884981013 YUM BRANDS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.05.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.05.2021 The instrument TGR US9884981013 YUM BRANDS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.05.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,88 € 98,50 € 0,38 € +0,39% 26.05./09:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9884981013 909190 101,00 € 74,86 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		98,88 € +0,39%  08:00
Düsseldorf 98,56 € +0,10%  08:30
Xetra 98,60 € +0,04%  25.05.21
NYSE 120,60 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 120,60 $ -0,01%  25.05.21
AMEX 120,59 $ -0,03%  25.05.21
Frankfurt 98,44 € -0,04%  08:01
München 98,44 € -0,08%  08:00
Berlin 98,44 € -0,12%  08:00
Hamburg 98,42 € -0,14%  08:02
Hannover 98,42 € -0,14%  08:02
Stuttgart 98,38 € -0,20%  08:06
