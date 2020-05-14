Erweiterte Funktionen



14.05.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.05.2020;Das Instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.05.2020 The instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.05.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,737 € 4,737 € -   € 0,00% 14.05./08:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BZ048579 A2DS7Y 4,71 € 4,59 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,737 € 0,00%  04.05.20
Frankfurt 4,764 € +0,32%  13.05.20
München 4,772 € 0,00%  13.05.20
Xetra 4,7773 € 0,00%  13.05.20
Berlin 4,779 € 0,00%  08:11
Fondsgesellschaft 4,7504 € -0,40%  12.05.20
Stuttgart 4,701 € -1,24%  08:16
