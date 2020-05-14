Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares $ Corp Bond SRI 0-3y. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT SNAV
14.05.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.05.2020;Das Instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.05.2020 The instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.05.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,737 €
|4,737 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.05./08:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BZ048579
|A2DS7Y
|4,71 €
|4,59 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,737 €
|0,00%
|04.05.20
|Frankfurt
|4,764 €
|+0,32%
|13.05.20
|München
|4,772 €
|0,00%
|13.05.20
|Xetra
|4,7773 €
|0,00%
|13.05.20
|Berlin
|4,779 €
|0,00%
|08:11
|Fondsgesellschaft
|4,7504 €
|-0,40%
|12.05.20
|Stuttgart
|4,701 €
|-1,24%
|08:16
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.