iShares $ Corp Bond SRI 0-3y. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT SNAV
14.11.19 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.11.2019;Das Instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.11.2019 The instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.11.2019
