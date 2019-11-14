Erweiterte Funktionen



14.11.19 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.11.2019;Das Instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.11.2019 The instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.11.2019

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,6825 € 4,6716 € 0,0109 € +0,23% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BZ048579 A2DS7Y 4,72 € 4,31 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Fondsgesellschaft 4,6825 € +0,23%  12.11.19
München 4,69 € +0,15%  13.11.19
Frankfurt 4,6857 € +0,07%  13.11.19
Xetra 4,6939 € 0,00%  13.11.19
Berlin 4,702 € 0,00%  13.11.19
Stuttgart 4,669 € -0,11%  13.11.19
