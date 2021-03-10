Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares $ Treasury Bond UCITS. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT SNA2
10.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.03.2021:Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.03.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.03.2021 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.03.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.03.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,1908 €
|4,2388 €
|-0,048 €
|-1,13%
|10.03./08:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BK95B138
|A2PNJP
|4,49 €
|4,12 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,1908 €
|-1,13%
|04.03.21
|Düsseldorf
|4,235 €
|+0,38%
|09.03.21
|Stuttgart
|4,237 €
|+0,26%
|08:02
|Frankfurt
|4,2339 €
|+0,01%
|09.03.21
|Berlin
|4,2368 €
|-0,08%
|09.03.21
|Xetra
|4,2363 €
|-0,12%
|09.03.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.