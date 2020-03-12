DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.03.2020;Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.03.2020 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.03.2020