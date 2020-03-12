Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares $ Treasury Bond UCITS. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT SNA2
12.03.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.03.2020;Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.03.2020 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.03.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,6829 €
|4,7021 €
|-0,0192 €
|-0,41%
|11.03./17:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BK95B138
|A2PNJP
|4,75 €
|4,37 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Xetra
|4,6793 €
|0,00%
|11.03.20
|Stuttgart
|4,5908 €
|-0,17%
|11.03.20
|Frankfurt
|4,6829 €
|-0,41%
|11.03.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|4,6592 €
|-1,26%
|10.03.20
= Realtime
