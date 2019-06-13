Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares MSCI USA ESG Scree. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT SLUS
13.06.19 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.06.2019;Das Instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.06.2019 The instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.06.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,6599 €
|4,6601 €
|-0,0002 €
|0,00%
|13.06./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BFNM3H51
|A2N6TC
|4,77 €
|3,69 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,681 €
|0,00%
|11.06.19
|Frankfurt
|4,6385 €
|+0,25%
|12.06.19
|Düsseldorf
|4,6395 €
|0,00%
|12.06.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|4,6599 €
|0,00%
|11.06.19
|Xetra
|4,649 €
|0,00%
|12.06.19
|Stuttgart
|4,532 €
|-1,90%
|12.06.19
