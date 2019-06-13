Erweiterte Funktionen



13.06.19 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.06.2019;Das Instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.06.2019 The instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.06.2019

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,6599 € 4,6601 € -0,0002 € 0,00% 13.06./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BFNM3H51 A2N6TC 4,77 € 3,69 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,681 € 0,00%  11.06.19
Frankfurt 4,6385 € +0,25%  12.06.19
Düsseldorf 4,6395 € 0,00%  12.06.19
Fondsgesellschaft 4,6599 € 0,00%  11.06.19
Xetra 4,649 € 0,00%  12.06.19
Stuttgart 4,532 € -1,90%  12.06.19
  = Realtime
