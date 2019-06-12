DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.06.2019;Das Instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.06.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.06.2019 The instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.06.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.06.2019