iShares MSCI USA ESG Scree. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT SLUS
12.06.19 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.06.2019;Das Instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.06.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.06.2019 The instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.06.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.06.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,6601 €
|4,6245 €
|0,0356 €
|+0,77%
|12.06./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BFNM3H51
|A2N6TC
|4,80 €
|3,72 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,681 €
|+2,71%
|11.06.19
|Düsseldorf
|4,6685 €
|+1,71%
|11.06.19
|Xetra
|4,6705 €
|+0,85%
|11.06.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|4,6601 €
|+0,77%
|10.06.19
|Stuttgart
|4,62 €
|+0,63%
|11.06.19
|Frankfurt
|4,627 €
|+0,39%
|11.06.19
