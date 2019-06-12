Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares MSCI USA ESG Scree. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT SLUS




12.06.19 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.06.2019;Das Instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.06.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.06.2019 The instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.06.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.06.2019

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,6601 € 4,6245 € 0,0356 € +0,77% 12.06./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BFNM3H51 A2N6TC 4,80 € 3,72 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,681 € +2,71%  11.06.19
Düsseldorf 4,6685 € +1,71%  11.06.19
Xetra 4,6705 € +0,85%  11.06.19
Fondsgesellschaft 4,6601 € +0,77%  10.06.19
Stuttgart 4,62 € +0,63%  11.06.19
Frankfurt 4,627 € +0,39%  11.06.19
  = Realtime
