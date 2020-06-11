Erweiterte Funktionen



11.06.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.06.2020;Das Instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.06.2020 The instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.06.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,20 € 5,20 € -   € 0,00% 11.06./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BFNM3H51 A2N6TC 5,75 € 3,76 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,20 € 0,00%  10.06.20
Düsseldorf 5,25 € 0,00%  10.06.20
Xetra 5,207 € 0,00%  10.06.20
Berlin 5,226 € 0,00%  10.06.20
Frankfurt 5,204 € -0,42%  10.06.20
Stuttgart 5,176 € -0,80%  10.06.20
Fondsgesellschaft 5,2281 € -1,13%  09.06.20
  = Realtime
