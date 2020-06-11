Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares MSCI USA ESG Scree. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT SLUS
11.06.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.06.2020;Das Instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.06.2020 The instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.06.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,20 €
|5,20 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.06./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BFNM3H51
|A2N6TC
|5,75 €
|3,76 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,20 €
|0,00%
|10.06.20
|Düsseldorf
|5,25 €
|0,00%
|10.06.20
|Xetra
|5,207 €
|0,00%
|10.06.20
|Berlin
|5,226 €
|0,00%
|10.06.20
|Frankfurt
|5,204 €
|-0,42%
|10.06.20
|Stuttgart
|5,176 €
|-0,80%
|10.06.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|5,2281 €
|-1,13%
|09.06.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
