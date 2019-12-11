Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares MSCI USA ESG Scree. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT SLUS
11.12.19 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.12.2019;Das Instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.12.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.12.2019 The instrument SLUS IE00BFNM3H51 ISHSIV-MSCI USA ESG S.DLD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.12.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.12.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,198 €
|5,198 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.12./08:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BFNM3H51
|A2N6TC
|5,27 €
|3,82 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,198 €
|0,00%
|09.12.19
|Düsseldorf
|5,159 €
|0,00%
|10.12.19
|Frankfurt
|5,135 €
|0,00%
|10.12.19
|Stuttgart
|5,135 €
|0,00%
|10.12.19
|Xetra
|5,17 €
|0,00%
|10.12.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|5,1786 €
|-0,49%
|09.12.19
