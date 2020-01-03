Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nuance Communications":
Nuance Communications - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT SC2
03.01.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 03.01.2020;Das Instrument SC2 US67020Y1001 NUANCE COMMUNIC. DL-,001 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 03.01.2020: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y The instrument SC2 US67020Y1001 NUANCE COMMUNIC. DL-,001 EQUITY has its first trading date on 03.01.2020: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,982 €
|15,884 €
|0,098 €
|+0,62%
|03.01./08:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67020Y1001
|A0HGWX
|16,49 €
|11,73 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,982 €
|+0,62%
|08:33
|München
|16,016 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|AMEX
|17,77 $
|-0,06%
|02.01.20
|Nasdaq
|17,855 $
|-0,08%
|02.01.20
|NYSE
|17,85 $
|-0,11%
|02.01.20
|Berlin
|15,786 €
|-0,19%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|15,782 €
|-0,58%
|08:16
|Düsseldorf
|15,794 €
|-0,82%
|08:30
|Frankfurt
|15,736 €
|-1,30%
|08:05
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|131
|Nuance Communications - Siri l.
|02.10.19