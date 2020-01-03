Erweiterte Funktionen

Nuance Communications - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT SC2




03.01.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 03.01.2020;Das Instrument SC2 US67020Y1001 NUANCE COMMUNIC. DL-,001 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 03.01.2020: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y The instrument SC2 US67020Y1001 NUANCE COMMUNIC. DL-,001 EQUITY has its first trading date on 03.01.2020: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,982 € 15,884 € 0,098 € +0,62% 03.01./08:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US67020Y1001 A0HGWX 16,49 € 11,73 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,982 € +0,62%  08:33
München 16,016 € 0,00%  08:01
AMEX 17,77 $ -0,06%  02.01.20
Nasdaq 17,855 $ -0,08%  02.01.20
NYSE 17,85 $ -0,11%  02.01.20
Berlin 15,786 € -0,19%  08:08
Stuttgart 15,782 € -0,58%  08:16
Düsseldorf 15,794 € -0,82%  08:30
Frankfurt 15,736 € -1,30%  08:05
  = Realtime
