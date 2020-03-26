Erweiterte Funktionen
Royal Bank of Scotland - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT RYS1
26.03.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.03.2020;Das Instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 ROYAL BK SCOTLD GRP LS 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.03.2020 The instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 ROYAL BK SCOTLD GRP LS 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.03.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,3695 €
|1,445 €
|-0,0755 €
|-5,22%
|26.03./08:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B7T77214
|A1JXTD
|3,20 €
|1,19 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,3695 €
|-5,22%
|08:15
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,67 $
|+15,17%
|25.03.20
|Berlin
|1,3535 €
|+4,96%
|08:30
|Hamburg
|1,3295 €
|+2,19%
|08:14
|München
|1,3235 €
|+1,50%
|08:05
|Xetra
|1,486 €
|0,00%
|25.03.20
|Düsseldorf
|1,354 €
|-3,39%
|08:30
|Hannover
|1,3295 €
|-6,01%
|08:14
|Stuttgart
|1,314 €
|-6,78%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|1,3265 €
|-11,54%
|08:06
= Realtime
Aktuell
