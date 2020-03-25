Erweiterte Funktionen

25.03.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.03.2020;Das Instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 ROYAL BK SCOTLD GRP LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.03.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.03.2020 The instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 ROYAL BK SCOTLD GRP LS 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.03.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.03.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,304 € 1,28 € 0,024 € +1,88% 25.03./08:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B7T77214 A1JXTD 3,20 € 1,19 €
Tradegate (RT) 		1,304 € +1,88%  08:08
Düsseldorf 1,291 € 0,00%  24.03.20
Frankfurt 1,309 € 0,00%  24.03.20
Hamburg 1,3005 € 0,00%  24.03.20
Hannover 1,304 € 0,00%  24.03.20
München 1,304 € 0,00%  24.03.20
Stuttgart 1,2685 € 0,00%  24.03.20
Xetra 1,316 € 0,00%  24.03.20
Berlin 1,2745 € 0,00%  24.03.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,21 $ -10,37%  23.03.20
