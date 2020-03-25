Erweiterte Funktionen
25.03.20
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.03.2020;Das Instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 ROYAL BK SCOTLD GRP LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.03.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.03.2020 The instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 ROYAL BK SCOTLD GRP LS 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.03.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.03.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,304 €
|1,28 €
|0,024 €
|+1,88%
|25.03./08:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B7T77214
|A1JXTD
|3,20 €
|1,19 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,304 €
|+1,88%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|1,291 €
|0,00%
|24.03.20
|Frankfurt
|1,309 €
|0,00%
|24.03.20
|Hamburg
|1,3005 €
|0,00%
|24.03.20
|Hannover
|1,304 €
|0,00%
|24.03.20
|München
|1,304 €
|0,00%
|24.03.20
|Stuttgart
|1,2685 €
|0,00%
|24.03.20
|Xetra
|1,316 €
|0,00%
|24.03.20
|Berlin
|1,2745 €
|0,00%
|24.03.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,21 $
|-10,37%
|23.03.20
= Realtime
