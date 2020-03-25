Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Royal Bank of Scotland":

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.03.2020;Das Instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 ROYAL BK SCOTLD GRP LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.03.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.03.2020 The instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 ROYAL BK SCOTLD GRP LS 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.03.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.03.2020