Royal Bank of Scotland - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT RYS1




14.08.19 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.08.2019;Das Instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 ROYAL BK SCOTLD GRP LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.08.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.08.2019 The instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 ROYAL BK SCOTLD GRP LS 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.08.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.08.2019

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,206 € 2,201 € 0,005 € +0,23% 13.08./20:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B7T77214 A1JXTD 3,21 € 2,03 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,199 € -0,27%  13.08.19
Düsseldorf 2,223 € +1,00%  13.08.19
München 2,219 € +0,91%  13.08.19
Frankfurt 2,216 € +0,73%  13.08.19
Xetra 2,206 € +0,23%  13.08.19
Stuttgart 2,198 € -0,18%  13.08.19
Hamburg 2,163 € -1,82%  13.08.19
Hannover 2,163 € -1,82%  13.08.19
Berlin 2,19 € -2,14%  13.08.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,425 $ -3,77%  06.08.19
