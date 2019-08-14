Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Royal Bank of Scotland":

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.08.2019;Das Instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 ROYAL BK SCOTLD GRP LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.08.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.08.2019 The instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 ROYAL BK SCOTLD GRP LS 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.08.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.08.2019