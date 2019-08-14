Erweiterte Funktionen
Royal Bank of Scotland - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT RYS1
14.08.19 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.08.2019;Das Instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 ROYAL BK SCOTLD GRP LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.08.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.08.2019 The instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 ROYAL BK SCOTLD GRP LS 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.08.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.08.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,206 €
|2,201 €
|0,005 €
|+0,23%
|13.08./20:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B7T77214
|A1JXTD
|3,21 €
|2,03 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,199 €
|-0,27%
|13.08.19
|Düsseldorf
|2,223 €
|+1,00%
|13.08.19
|München
|2,219 €
|+0,91%
|13.08.19
|Frankfurt
|2,216 €
|+0,73%
|13.08.19
|Xetra
|2,206 €
|+0,23%
|13.08.19
|Stuttgart
|2,198 €
|-0,18%
|13.08.19
|Hamburg
|2,163 €
|-1,82%
|13.08.19
|Hannover
|2,163 €
|-1,82%
|13.08.19
|Berlin
|2,19 €
|-2,14%
|13.08.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,425 $
|-3,77%
|06.08.19
= Realtime
