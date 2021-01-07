Erweiterte Funktionen

Regions Financial - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT RN7




07.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 07.01.2021:Das Instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 07.01.2021: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y The instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its first trading date on 07.01.2021: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,20 € 13,30 € 0,90 € +6,77% 07.01./08:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7591EP1005 A0B6XA 15,20 € 7,60 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,20 € +6,77%  06.01.21
NYSE 17,25 $ +6,15%  06.01.21
Nasdaq 17,25 $ +6,12%  06.01.21
AMEX 17,23 $ +6,10%  06.01.21
Berlin 14,00 € +6,06%  08:08
München 13,80 € +5,34%  08:02
Stuttgart 13,20 € +0,76%  06.01.21
Frankfurt 14,00 € +0,72%  08:05
Düsseldorf 13,90 € 0,00%  08:10
  = Realtime
