Regions Financial - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT RN7
07.01.21 07:00
NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 07.01.2021:Das Instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 07.01.2021: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y The instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its first trading date on 07.01.2021: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG NAM0, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,20 €
|13,30 €
|0,90 €
|+6,77%
|07.01./08:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7591EP1005
|A0B6XA
|15,20 €
|7,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,20 €
|+6,77%
|06.01.21
|NYSE
|17,25 $
|+6,15%
|06.01.21
|Nasdaq
|17,25 $
|+6,12%
|06.01.21
|AMEX
|17,23 $
|+6,10%
|06.01.21
|Berlin
|14,00 €
|+6,06%
|08:08
|München
|13,80 €
|+5,34%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|13,20 €
|+0,76%
|06.01.21
|Frankfurt
|14,00 €
|+0,72%
|08:05
|Düsseldorf
|13,90 €
|0,00%
|08:10
= Realtime
Aktuell
