Amundi Index Solutions - Amu. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT PR1G
27.11.19 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.11.2019;Das Instrument PR1G LU1931975236 AMUNDI I.S.-A.PR.G.G.DREO ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.11.2019 The instrument PR1G LU1931975236 AMUNDI I.S.-A.PR.G.G.DREO ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.11.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,7474 €
|21,7144 €
|0,033 €
|+0,15%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1931975236
|A2PBLQ
|22,34 €
|19,94 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,8915 €
|0,00%
|25.11.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|21,7474 €
|+0,15%
|25.11.19
|Stuttgart
|21,744 €
|+0,08%
|26.11.19
|München
|21,73 €
|0,00%
|26.11.19
|Xetra
|21,797 €
|0,00%
|26.11.19
|Frankfurt
|21,684 €
|-0,26%
|26.11.19
