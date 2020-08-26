Erweiterte Funktionen
Maxim Integrated Products - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT MXI
26.08.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.08.2020;Das Instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.08.2020 The instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|58,50 €
|58,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.08./08:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US57772K1016
|876158
|68,00 €
|39,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|58,50 €
|0,00%
|24.08.20
|AMEX
|70,82 $
|+3,15%
|25.08.20
|NYSE
|70,80 $
|+2,64%
|25.08.20
|Nasdaq
|70,82 $
|+2,49%
|25.08.20
|Frankfurt
|59,50 €
|+1,71%
|08:02
|Hamburg
|59,50 €
|+1,71%
|08:01
|München
|59,50 €
|+1,71%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|58,50 €
|0,00%
|25.08.20
|Stuttgart
|58,50 €
|0,00%
|25.08.20
|Xetra
|59,00 €
|0,00%
|25.08.20
|Berlin
|59,50 €
|0,00%
|25.08.20
= Realtime
