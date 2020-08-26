Erweiterte Funktionen

Maxim Integrated Products - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT MXI




26.08.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.08.2020;Das Instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.08.2020 The instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
58,50 € 58,50 € -   € 0,00% 26.08./08:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US57772K1016 876158 68,00 € 39,40 €
Tradegate (RT) 		58,50 € 0,00%  24.08.20
AMEX 70,82 $ +3,15%  25.08.20
NYSE 70,80 $ +2,64%  25.08.20
Nasdaq 70,82 $ +2,49%  25.08.20
Frankfurt 59,50 € +1,71%  08:02
Hamburg 59,50 € +1,71%  08:01
München 59,50 € +1,71%  08:00
Düsseldorf 58,50 € 0,00%  25.08.20
Stuttgart 58,50 € 0,00%  25.08.20
Xetra 59,00 € 0,00%  25.08.20
Berlin 59,50 € 0,00%  25.08.20
