Maxim Integrated Products - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT MXI




25.08.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.08.2020;Das Instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.08.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.08.2020 The instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.08.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
69,10 $ 68,51 $ 0,59 $ +0,86% 24.08./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US57772K1016 876158 73,52 $ 41,93 $
Tradegate (RT) 		58,50 € 0,00%  24.08.20
Nasdaq 69,10 $ +0,86%  24.08.20
NYSE 68,98 $ +0,67%  24.08.20
AMEX 68,66 $ +0,15%  24.08.20
Düsseldorf 57,50 € 0,00%  24.08.20
Frankfurt 58,00 € 0,00%  24.08.20
Hamburg 58,00 € 0,00%  24.08.20
München 58,00 € 0,00%  24.08.20
Stuttgart 58,00 € 0,00%  24.08.20
Xetra 58,50 € 0,00%  24.08.20
Berlin 58,50 € 0,00%  24.08.20
