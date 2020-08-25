Erweiterte Funktionen
25.08.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.08.2020;Das Instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.08.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.08.2020 The instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.08.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|69,10 $
|68,51 $
|0,59 $
|+0,86%
|24.08./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US57772K1016
|876158
|73,52 $
|41,93 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|58,50 €
|0,00%
|24.08.20
|Nasdaq
|69,10 $
|+0,86%
|24.08.20
|NYSE
|68,98 $
|+0,67%
|24.08.20
|AMEX
|68,66 $
|+0,15%
|24.08.20
|Düsseldorf
|57,50 €
|0,00%
|24.08.20
|Frankfurt
|58,00 €
|0,00%
|24.08.20
|Hamburg
|58,00 €
|0,00%
|24.08.20
|München
|58,00 €
|0,00%
|24.08.20
|Stuttgart
|58,00 €
|0,00%
|24.08.20
|Xetra
|58,50 €
|0,00%
|24.08.20
|Berlin
|58,50 €
|0,00%
|24.08.20
