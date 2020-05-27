Erweiterte Funktionen
Maxim Integrated Products - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT MXI
27.05.20
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.05.2020;Das Instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.05.2020 The instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.05.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|52,00 €
|52,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.05./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US57772K1016
|876158
|59,50 €
|39,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,00 €
|0,00%
|25.05.20
|Nasdaq
|58,21 $
|+3,72%
|26.05.20
|AMEX
|58,20 $
|+3,72%
|26.05.20
|NYSE
|58,17 $
|+3,56%
|26.05.20
|Hamburg
|52,00 €
|+0,97%
|26.05.20
|München
|52,00 €
|+0,97%
|26.05.20
|Düsseldorf
|52,50 €
|0,00%
|26.05.20
|Frankfurt
|52,50 €
|0,00%
|26.05.20
|Stuttgart
|53,00 €
|0,00%
|26.05.20
|Xetra
|53,00 €
|0,00%
|26.05.20
|Berlin
|53,50 €
|0,00%
|26.05.20
