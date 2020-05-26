Erweiterte Funktionen

Maxim Integrated Products - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT MXI




26.05.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.05.2020;Das Instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.05.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.05.2020 The instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.05.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,12 $ 55,65 $ 0,47 $ +0,84% 22.05./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US57772K1016 876158 65,73 $ 41,93 $
Tradegate (RT) 		52,00 € 0,00%  25.05.20
Hamburg 51,50 € +1,98%  25.05.20
München 51,50 € +1,98%  25.05.20
AMEX 56,11 $ +1,10%  22.05.20
NYSE 56,17 $ +0,93%  22.05.20
Nasdaq 56,12 $ +0,84%  22.05.20
Düsseldorf 51,00 € 0,00%  25.05.20
Frankfurt 51,00 € 0,00%  25.05.20
Stuttgart 51,50 € 0,00%  25.05.20
Xetra 51,50 € 0,00%  25.05.20
Berlin 51,50 € 0,00%  25.05.20
