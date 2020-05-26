Erweiterte Funktionen
Maxim Integrated Products - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT MXI
26.05.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.05.2020;Das Instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.05.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.05.2020 The instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.05.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,12 $
|55,65 $
|0,47 $
|+0,84%
|22.05./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US57772K1016
|876158
|65,73 $
|41,93 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,00 €
|0,00%
|25.05.20
|Hamburg
|51,50 €
|+1,98%
|25.05.20
|München
|51,50 €
|+1,98%
|25.05.20
|AMEX
|56,11 $
|+1,10%
|22.05.20
|NYSE
|56,17 $
|+0,93%
|22.05.20
|Nasdaq
|56,12 $
|+0,84%
|22.05.20
|Düsseldorf
|51,00 €
|0,00%
|25.05.20
|Frankfurt
|51,00 €
|0,00%
|25.05.20
|Stuttgart
|51,50 €
|0,00%
|25.05.20
|Xetra
|51,50 €
|0,00%
|25.05.20
|Berlin
|51,50 €
|0,00%
|25.05.20
= Realtime
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
|21.05.17