Maxim Integrated Products - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT MXI
26.02.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.02.2020;Das Instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.02.2020 The instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.02.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,50 €
|54,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.02./09:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US57772K1016
|876158
|59,50 €
|46,33 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|54,50 €
|0,00%
|25.02.20
|Xetra
|57,00 €
|0,00%
|21.02.20
|Stuttgart
|52,50 €
|-0,94%
|08:56
|Düsseldorf
|51,50 €
|-1,90%
|08:21
|Berlin
|52,00 €
|-2,80%
|08:45
|Nasdaq
|57,33 $
|-2,81%
|25.02.20
|Frankfurt
|52,50 €
|-4,55%
|08:07
|München
|52,50 €
|-4,55%
|08:12
|Hamburg
|51,50 €
|-5,50%
|08:34
|AMEX
|57,47 $
|-6,89%
|25.02.20
|NYSE
|57,32 $
|-7,76%
|25.02.20
= Realtime
