Maxim Integrated Products - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT MXI
25.02.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.02.2020;Das Instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.02.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.02.2020 The instrument MXI US57772K1016 MAXIM INTEGR.PRODS DL-001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.02.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.02.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,50 €
|54,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.02./13:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US57772K1016
|876158
|59,50 €
|46,33 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|54,50 €
|0,00%
|10:11
|Berlin
|55,00 €
|+0,92%
|12:55
|Frankfurt
|55,00 €
|0,00%
|08:15
|Hamburg
|54,50 €
|0,00%
|24.02.20
|München
|55,00 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|Xetra
|57,00 €
|0,00%
|21.02.20
|Stuttgart
|54,50 €
|-0,91%
|08:35
|Düsseldorf
|53,50 €
|-0,93%
|11:30
|AMEX
|59,02 $
|-4,37%
|24.02.20
|Nasdaq
|58,99 $
|-4,98%
|24.02.20
|NYSE
|58,94 $
|-5,15%
|24.02.20
= Realtime
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
|21.05.17