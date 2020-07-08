Erweiterte Funktionen

Lukoil ADR - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT LUK




08.07.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.07.2020;Das Instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.07.2020 The instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.07.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
75,98 $ 76,22 $ -0,24 $ -0,31% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US69343P1057 A1420E 108,87 $ 45,12 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		68,26 € 0,00%  07.07.20
Frankfurt 68,06 € +1,13%  07.07.20
Düsseldorf 67,90 € +0,89%  07.07.20
Stuttgart 68,00 € +0,53%  07.07.20
Xetra 67,88 € 0,00%  07.07.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 75,98 $ -0,31%  07.07.20
München 66,64 € -0,54%  07.07.20
Hamburg 66,88 € -0,65%  07.07.20
Berlin 66,00 € -2,40%  07.07.20
  = Realtime
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
471 LUKOIL OIL SP.ADR RL-025 07.02.20
1 LUKOIL: Storno Dividende 2014 08.01.15
3 Welches sind die besten ÖL-A. 11.07.09
  Löschung 26.01.09
6 LukOil meldet Gewinnwachstum. 16.01.09
