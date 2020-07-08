Erweiterte Funktionen
Lukoil ADR - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT LUK
08.07.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.07.2020;Das Instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.07.2020 The instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.07.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|75,98 $
|76,22 $
|-0,24 $
|-0,31%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69343P1057
|A1420E
|108,87 $
|45,12 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|68,26 €
|0,00%
|07.07.20
|Frankfurt
|68,06 €
|+1,13%
|07.07.20
|Düsseldorf
|67,90 €
|+0,89%
|07.07.20
|Stuttgart
|68,00 €
|+0,53%
|07.07.20
|Xetra
|67,88 €
|0,00%
|07.07.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|75,98 $
|-0,31%
|07.07.20
|München
|66,64 €
|-0,54%
|07.07.20
|Hamburg
|66,88 €
|-0,65%
|07.07.20
|Berlin
|66,00 €
|-2,40%
|07.07.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|471
|LUKOIL OIL SP.ADR RL-025
|07.02.20
|1
|LUKOIL: Storno Dividende 2014
|08.01.15
|3
|Welches sind die besten ÖL-A.
|11.07.09
|Löschung
|26.01.09
|6
|LukOil meldet Gewinnwachstum.
|16.01.09