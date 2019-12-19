Erweiterte Funktionen
Lukoil ADR - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT LUK
19.12.19 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.12.2019;Das Instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.12.2019 The instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.12.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|88,24 €
|90,10 €
|-1,86 €
|-2,06%
|19.12./08:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69343P1057
|A1420E
|90,10 €
|60,34 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|88,24 €
|-2,06%
|08:34
|Xetra
|89,80 €
|0,00%
|18.12.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|99,35 $
|-0,15%
|18.12.19
|Berlin
|87,26 €
|-2,59%
|08:02
|Hamburg
|87,24 €
|-2,61%
|08:11
|Düsseldorf
|87,24 €
|-2,68%
|08:07
|München
|87,24 €
|-2,83%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|87,24 €
|-3,07%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|87,18 €
|-3,13%
|08:05
= Realtime
Aktuell
