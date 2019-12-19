Erweiterte Funktionen

19.12.19 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.12.2019;Das Instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.12.2019 The instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.12.2019

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
88,24 € 90,10 € -1,86 € -2,06% 19.12./08:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US69343P1057 A1420E 90,10 € 60,34 €
Tradegate (RT) 		88,24 € -2,06%  08:34
Xetra 89,80 € 0,00%  18.12.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 99,35 $ -0,15%  18.12.19
Berlin 87,26 € -2,59%  08:02
Hamburg 87,24 € -2,61%  08:11
Düsseldorf 87,24 € -2,68%  08:07
München 87,24 € -2,83%  08:00
Frankfurt 87,24 € -3,07%  08:02
Stuttgart 87,18 € -3,13%  08:05
