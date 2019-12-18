Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lukoil ADR":
Lukoil ADR - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT LUK
18.12.19 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.12.2019;Das Instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.12.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.12.2019 The instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.12.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.12.2019
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,96 $
|99,20 $
|0,76 $
|+0,77%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69343P1057
|A1420E
|99,27 $
|69,51 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|89,82 €
|+0,79%
|17.12.19
|München
|88,94 €
|+1,09%
|17.12.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|99,96 $
|+0,77%
|17.12.19
|Berlin
|89,26 €
|+0,54%
|17.12.19
|Stuttgart
|89,64 €
|+0,49%
|17.12.19
|Hamburg
|88,64 €
|+0,45%
|17.12.19
|Frankfurt
|89,18 €
|+0,20%
|17.12.19
|Düsseldorf
|89,06 €
|+0,13%
|17.12.19
|Xetra
|89,74 €
|0,00%
|17.12.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|470
|LUKOIL OIL SP.ADR RL-025
|19.08.19
|1
|LUKOIL: Storno Dividende 2014
|08.01.15
|3
|Welches sind die besten ÖL-A.
|11.07.09
|Löschung
|26.01.09
|6
|LukOil meldet Gewinnwachstum.
|16.01.09