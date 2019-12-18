Erweiterte Funktionen

Lukoil ADR - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT LUK




18.12.19 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.12.2019;Das Instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.12.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.12.2019 The instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.12.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.12.2019

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,96 $ 99,20 $ 0,76 $ +0,77% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US69343P1057 A1420E 99,27 $ 69,51 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		89,82 € +0,79%  17.12.19
München 88,94 € +1,09%  17.12.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 99,96 $ +0,77%  17.12.19
Berlin 89,26 € +0,54%  17.12.19
Stuttgart 89,64 € +0,49%  17.12.19
Hamburg 88,64 € +0,45%  17.12.19
Frankfurt 89,18 € +0,20%  17.12.19
Düsseldorf 89,06 € +0,13%  17.12.19
Xetra 89,74 € 0,00%  17.12.19
  = Realtime
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
470 LUKOIL OIL SP.ADR RL-025 19.08.19
1 LUKOIL: Storno Dividende 2014 08.01.15
3 Welches sind die besten ÖL-A. 11.07.09
  Löschung 26.01.09
6 LukOil meldet Gewinnwachstum. 16.01.09
