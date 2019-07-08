Erweiterte Funktionen
Lukoil ADR - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT LUK
08.07.19 02:02
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.07.2019;Das Instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.07.2019 The instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|85,50 $
|83,90 $
|1,60 $
|+1,91%
|08.07./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69343P1057
|A1420E
|91,26 $
|64,65 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|76,18 €
|+0,29%
|05.07.19
|Hamburg
|76,06 €
|+2,65%
|05.07.19
|München
|76,02 €
|+2,59%
|05.07.19
|Düsseldorf
|75,98 €
|+2,56%
|05.07.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|85,50 $
|+1,91%
|05.07.19
|Stuttgart
|76,18 €
|+1,57%
|05.07.19
|Frankfurt
|76,18 €
|+0,24%
|05.07.19
|Berlin
|75,98 €
|+0,21%
|05.07.19
|Xetra
|75,98 €
|-0,05%
|05.07.19
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|467
|LUKOIL OIL SP.ADR RL-025
|22.03.19
|1
|LUKOIL: Storno Dividende 2014
|08.01.15
|3
|Welches sind die besten ÖL-A.
|11.07.09
|Löschung
|26.01.09
|6
|LukOil meldet Gewinnwachstum.
|16.01.09