08.07.19 02:02
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.07.2019;Das Instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.07.2019 The instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2019

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
85,50 $ 83,90 $ 1,60 $ +1,91% 08.07./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US69343P1057 A1420E 91,26 $ 64,65 $
Tradegate (RT) 		76,18 € +0,29%  05.07.19
Hamburg 76,06 € +2,65%  05.07.19
München 76,02 € +2,59%  05.07.19
Düsseldorf 75,98 € +2,56%  05.07.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 85,50 $ +1,91%  05.07.19
Stuttgart 76,18 € +1,57%  05.07.19
Frankfurt 76,18 € +0,24%  05.07.19
Berlin 75,98 € +0,21%  05.07.19
Xetra 75,98 € -0,05%  05.07.19
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
467 LUKOIL OIL SP.ADR RL-025 22.03.19
1 LUKOIL: Storno Dividende 2014 08.01.15
3 Welches sind die besten ÖL-A. 11.07.09
  Löschung 26.01.09
6 LukOil meldet Gewinnwachstum. 16.01.09
