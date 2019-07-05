Erweiterte Funktionen
Lukoil ADR - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT LUK
05.07.19 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.07.2019;Das Instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.07.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.07.2019 The instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|83,90 $
|84,36 $
|-0,46 $
|-0,55%
|05.07./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69343P1057
|A1420E
|91,26 $
|64,65 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|75,96 €
|+1,82%
|04.07.19
|Xetra
|76,76 €
|+3,28%
|04.07.19
|Berlin
|75,82 €
|+1,99%
|04.07.19
|Frankfurt
|76,00 €
|+1,60%
|04.07.19
|Stuttgart
|75,00 €
|+0,29%
|04.07.19
|Düsseldorf
|74,08 €
|-0,30%
|04.07.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|83,90 $
|-0,55%
|03.07.19
|München
|74,10 €
|-0,91%
|04.07.19
|Hamburg
|74,10 €
|-0,94%
|04.07.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|467
|LUKOIL OIL SP.ADR RL-025
|22.03.19
|1
|LUKOIL: Storno Dividende 2014
|08.01.15
|3
|Welches sind die besten ÖL-A.
|11.07.09
|Löschung
|26.01.09
|6
|LukOil meldet Gewinnwachstum.
|16.01.09