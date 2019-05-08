Erweiterte Funktionen

08.05.19 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.05.2019;Das Instrument LHA DE0008232125 LUFTHANSA AG VNA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.05.2019 The instrument LHA DE0008232125 LUFTHANSA AG VNA O.N. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.05.2019

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,755 € 20,44 € -0,685 € -3,35% 08.05./08:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008232125 823212 25,53 € 17,07 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		19,755 € -3,35%  08:53
Xetra 20,37 € 0,00%  07.05.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 24,57 $ -0,69%  25.04.19
Frankfurt 19,71 € -2,71%  08:22
Hamburg 19,70 € -2,96%  08:03
Stuttgart 19,71 € -3,05%  08:40
Düsseldorf 19,61 € -3,30%  08:05
Berlin 19,685 € -3,41%  08:26
München 19,645 € -3,51%  08:00
Hannover 19,615 € -5,92%  08:10
