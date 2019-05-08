Erweiterte Funktionen
08.05.19 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.05.2019;Das Instrument LHA DE0008232125 LUFTHANSA AG VNA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.05.2019 The instrument LHA DE0008232125 LUFTHANSA AG VNA O.N. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.05.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,755 €
|20,44 €
|-0,685 €
|-3,35%
|08.05./08:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008232125
|823212
|25,53 €
|17,07 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|19,755 €
|-3,35%
|08:53
|Xetra
|20,37 €
|0,00%
|07.05.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|24,57 $
|-0,69%
|25.04.19
|Frankfurt
|19,71 €
|-2,71%
|08:22
|Hamburg
|19,70 €
|-2,96%
|08:03
|Stuttgart
|19,71 €
|-3,05%
|08:40
|Düsseldorf
|19,61 €
|-3,30%
|08:05
|Berlin
|19,685 €
|-3,41%
|08:26
|München
|19,645 €
|-3,51%
|08:00
|Hannover
|19,615 €
|-5,92%
|08:10
= Realtime
Aktuell
