Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT LCUS




08.07.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.07.2020;Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.07.2020 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,7919 $ 11,6026 $ 0,1893 $ +1,63% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1781540957 LYX0YB 12,31 $ 8,09 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Fondsgesellschaft 11,7919 $ +1,63%  06.07.20
Frankfurt 10,396 € 0,00%  07.07.20
Xetra 10,442 € 0,00%  07.07.20
Stuttgart 10,292 € -0,62%  07.07.20
