DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.07.2020;Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.07.2020 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2020