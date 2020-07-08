Erweiterte Funktionen
08.07.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.07.2020;Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.07.2020 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,7919 $
|11,6026 $
|0,1893 $
|+1,63%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1781540957
|LYX0YB
|12,31 $
|8,09 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Fondsgesellschaft
|11,7919 $
|+1,63%
|06.07.20
|Frankfurt
|10,396 €
|0,00%
|07.07.20
|Xetra
|10,442 €
|0,00%
|07.07.20
|Stuttgart
|10,292 €
|-0,62%
|07.07.20
= Realtime
