DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.07.2020;Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.07.2020 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2020