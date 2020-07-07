Erweiterte Funktionen
07.07.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.07.2020;Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.07.2020 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,334 €
|10,396 €
|-0,062 €
|-0,60%
|07.07./08:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1781540957
|LYX0YB
|11,52 €
|7,48 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Fondsgesellschaft
|11,6026 $
|+0,48%
|02.07.20
|Xetra
|10,436 €
|0,00%
|06.07.20
|Stuttgart
|10,334 €
|-0,21%
|08:30
|Frankfurt
|10,334 €
|-0,60%
|08:10
