07.07.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.07.2020;Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.07.2020 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,334 € 10,396 € -0,062 € -0,60% 07.07./08:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1781540957 LYX0YB 11,52 € 7,48 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Fondsgesellschaft 11,6026 $ +0,48%  02.07.20
Xetra 10,436 € 0,00%  06.07.20
Stuttgart 10,334 € -0,21%  08:30
Frankfurt 10,334 € -0,60%  08:10
  = Realtime
