Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT LCUS
10.12.19 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.12.2019;Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.12.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.12.2019 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.12.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.12.2019
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,5421 $
|11,4397 $
|0,1024 $
|+0,90%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1781540957
|LYX0YB
|10,51 €
|7,59 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Fondsgesellschaft
|11,5421 $
|+0,90%
|06.12.19
|Frankfurt
|10,358 €
|0,00%
|09.12.19
|Xetra
|10,418 €
|0,00%
|09.12.19
|Stuttgart
|10,394 €
|-0,10%
|08:15
