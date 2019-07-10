Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.07.2019;Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.07.2019 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.07.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,9441 $
|10,999 $
|-0,0549 $
|-0,50%
|10.07./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1781540957
|LYX0YB
|10,95 $
|8,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|9,76 €
|+0,26%
|09.07.19
|Frankfurt
|9,744 €
|+0,25%
|09.07.19
|Xetra
|9,746 €
|0,00%
|09.07.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|10,9441 $
|-0,50%
|08.07.19
