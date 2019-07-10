Erweiterte Funktionen



Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT LCUS




10.07.19 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.07.2019;Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.07.2019 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.07.2019

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,9441 $ 10,999 $ -0,0549 $ -0,50% 10.07./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1781540957 LYX0YB 10,95 $ 8,50 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 9,76 € +0,26%  09.07.19
Frankfurt 9,744 € +0,25%  09.07.19
Xetra 9,746 € 0,00%  09.07.19
Fondsgesellschaft 10,9441 $ -0,50%  08.07.19
  = Realtime
