09.07.19 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.07.2019;Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.07.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.07.2019 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CO.MOR.US EQ.DR D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.07.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.07.2019

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,703 € 9,735 € -0,032 € -0,33% 09.07./08:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1781540957 LYX0YB 11,02 $ 8,55 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 9,72 € 0,00%  08.07.19
Xetra 9,746 € 0,00%  08.07.19
Fondsgesellschaft 10,999 $ -0,15%  05.07.19
Stuttgart 9,703 € -0,33%  08:01
