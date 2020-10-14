Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Bond . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IUS7
14.10.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.10.2020;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.10.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.10.2020 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.10.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.10.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|95,681 €
|95,49 €
|0,191 €
|+0,20%
|14.10./08:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B2NPKV68
|A0NECU
|105,81 €
|76,48 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|95,681 €
|+0,20%
|08:42
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|111,3377 $
|+1,06%
|08.10.20
|München
|95,39 €
|+0,54%
|08:00
|Fondsgesellschaft
|111,2733 $
|+0,42%
|09.10.20
|Düsseldorf
|95,45 €
|+0,15%
|08:20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|95,42 €
|+0,12%
|08:19
|Frankfurt
|95,39 €
|+0,08%
|08:26
|Hamburg
|95,17 €
|0,00%
|13.10.20
|Xetra
|95,49 €
|0,00%
|13.10.20
|Berlin
|95,49 €
|0,00%
|08:12
= Realtime
Aktuell
