iShares J.P. Morgan EM Bond . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IUS7
12.08.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.08.2020;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.08.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.08.2020 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.08.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|96,832 €
|96,806 €
|0,026 €
|+0,03%
|12.08./09:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B2NPKV68
|A0NECU
|106,08 €
|76,59 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|96,765 €
|-0,22%
|10:04
|Fondsgesellschaft
|113,5639 $
|+0,14%
|10.08.20
|Berlin
|96,94 €
|+0,13%
|09:32
|Frankfurt
|96,844 €
|+0,12%
|09:18
|Hamburg
|97,21 €
|+0,12%
|09:06
|Düsseldorf
|96,81 €
|+0,08%
|09:45
|Xetra
|96,832 €
|+0,03%
|09:43
|München
|96,74 €
|+0,02%
|08:00
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|96,82 €
|-0,15%
|09:46
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|113,25 $
|-1,01%
|10.08.20
