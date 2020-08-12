Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares J.P. Morgan EM Bond . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IUS7




12.08.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.08.2020;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.08.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.08.2020 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.08.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
96,832 € 96,806 € 0,026 € +0,03% 12.08./09:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B2NPKV68 A0NECU 106,08 € 76,59 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		96,765 € -0,22%  10:04
Fondsgesellschaft 113,5639 $ +0,14%  10.08.20
Berlin 96,94 € +0,13%  09:32
Frankfurt 96,844 € +0,12%  09:18
Hamburg 97,21 € +0,12%  09:06
Düsseldorf 96,81 € +0,08%  09:45
Xetra 96,832 € +0,03%  09:43
München 96,74 € +0,02%  08:00
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 96,82 € -0,15%  09:46
Nasdaq OTC Other 113,25 $ -1,01%  10.08.20
